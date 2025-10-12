Left Menu

Murder Suspect Captured After Five Years on the Run

A woman, Dolrin Afrin Ahmed Khan, accused of a 2020 murder in Maharashtra's Palghar, has been arrested after evading capture for over five years. The arrest follows police efforts and a tip-off. The murder allegedly stemmed from a monetary dispute with the victim. An FIR and chargesheet were filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 12-10-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 09:12 IST
After more than five years of evasion, police have apprehended a woman accused in a high-profile murder case from 2020. Dolrin Afrin Ahmed Khan was captured in Mumbai following intensified police efforts.

The initial crime involved the alleged strangulation of Pradeep Dayashankar Rai, reportedly due to a monetary conflict. Ms. Khan had reportedly staged the incident to look like a suicide, an investigation revealed.

Having registered an FIR and filed a chargesheet, law enforcement had to depend on witness testimonials in her absence. A tip-off led to her arrest, and she has since been transferred for further legal proceedings.

