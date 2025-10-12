Left Menu

Dramatic Encounter: Police Capture Notorious Bambiha Gang Sharpshooters

Police captured two infamous sharpshooters from the Bambiha gang following a gunfight near Ramgarh village. The suspects, injured and hospitalised, are identified as Sukhanjeet alias Ganja and Sumit Sharma. Authorities recovered weapons from them, and further interrogation will follow after medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-10-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 12:18 IST
Dramatic Encounter: Police Capture Notorious Bambiha Gang Sharpshooters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic gunfight near Ramgarh village, police apprehended two notorious sharpshooters affiliated with the Bambiha gang. The confrontation occurred early Sunday morning, leaving both suspects injured and hospitalised under police custody.

The Gurugram crime unit, based in Sector 39, received information around 2 am that the two linked gang members were present in the Sector 63 area. In response, officers set up barricades to intercept the suspects, who opened fire when approached by the police.

Police returned fire, injuring the suspects. Salahjeet alias Ganja, 24, and Sumit Sharma, 25, both from Punjab, were taken to the hospital. Authorities confiscated two pistols and cartridges from the suspects. Further investigations will proceed post-discharge, said a police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

 Pakistan
2
Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Victory

Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Vic...

 Japan
3
Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

 India
4
Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025