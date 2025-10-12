Dramatic Encounter: Police Capture Notorious Bambiha Gang Sharpshooters

In a dramatic gunfight near Ramgarh village, police apprehended two notorious sharpshooters affiliated with the Bambiha gang. The confrontation occurred early Sunday morning, leaving both suspects injured and hospitalised under police custody.

The Gurugram crime unit, based in Sector 39, received information around 2 am that the two linked gang members were present in the Sector 63 area. In response, officers set up barricades to intercept the suspects, who opened fire when approached by the police.

Police returned fire, injuring the suspects. Salahjeet alias Ganja, 24, and Sumit Sharma, 25, both from Punjab, were taken to the hospital. Authorities confiscated two pistols and cartridges from the suspects. Further investigations will proceed post-discharge, said a police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)