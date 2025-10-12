Left Menu

Police Crackdown: Arrest in Lucknow Minor's Rape Case

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a minor Dalit student in Lucknow. Police registered a case under relevant sections for gang rape and intimidation. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects, as authorities intensify their search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-10-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 12:42 IST
Police Crackdown: Arrest in Lucknow Minor's Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant breakthrough occurred in Lucknow on Sunday as police apprehended a 20-year-old man linked to the alleged rape of a minor Dalit student. This development came amidst heightened efforts to apprehend the suspects involved in this heinous crime.

The police revealed that a case has been registered under various sections pertaining to gang rape and criminal intimidation. The arrest took place at Harauni railway station, following a suspect's attempt to flee a checkpoint where another individual was shot in the leg.

Officials have intensified their search for the remaining culprits, as teams continue to patrol the suspected escape routes. The incident has sent shockwaves across the region, amplifying calls for swift justice.

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

 Pakistan
2
Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Victory

Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Vic...

 Japan
3
Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

 India
4
Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025