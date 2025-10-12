Police Crackdown: Arrest in Lucknow Minor's Rape Case
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a minor Dalit student in Lucknow. Police registered a case under relevant sections for gang rape and intimidation. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects, as authorities intensify their search.
- Country:
- India
A significant breakthrough occurred in Lucknow on Sunday as police apprehended a 20-year-old man linked to the alleged rape of a minor Dalit student. This development came amidst heightened efforts to apprehend the suspects involved in this heinous crime.
The police revealed that a case has been registered under various sections pertaining to gang rape and criminal intimidation. The arrest took place at Harauni railway station, following a suspect's attempt to flee a checkpoint where another individual was shot in the leg.
Officials have intensified their search for the remaining culprits, as teams continue to patrol the suspected escape routes. The incident has sent shockwaves across the region, amplifying calls for swift justice.
- READ MORE ON:
- rape
- Lucknow
- arrest
- minorialpeer
- gang rape
- POCSO
- rape survivor
- police crackdown
- crime news
- justice
ALSO READ
Odisha CM Majhi Stands Strong in Support of Gang-Rape Survivor's Family
Three arrested in connection with 'gang rape' of medical college student in Bengal's Durgapur: Official.
Odisha CM Calls for Swift Action in Durgapur Gang Rape Case
Tragic Court Leap: Man Accused in POCSO Case Dies
Teen's Tragic Ordeal: Justice Pursued in POCSO Case