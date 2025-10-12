Police Crackdown: Arrest in Lucknow Minor's Rape Case

A significant breakthrough occurred in Lucknow on Sunday as police apprehended a 20-year-old man linked to the alleged rape of a minor Dalit student. This development came amidst heightened efforts to apprehend the suspects involved in this heinous crime.

The police revealed that a case has been registered under various sections pertaining to gang rape and criminal intimidation. The arrest took place at Harauni railway station, following a suspect's attempt to flee a checkpoint where another individual was shot in the leg.

Officials have intensified their search for the remaining culprits, as teams continue to patrol the suspected escape routes. The incident has sent shockwaves across the region, amplifying calls for swift justice.