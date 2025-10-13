Supreme Court Declines SIT Probe on Electoral Roll Allegations: ECI to Decide
The Supreme Court refused a plea for an SIT probe into electoral roll manipulation in Bengaluru, advising the petitioner to approach the Election Commission. The plea, linked to Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'vote theft,' seeks court directions for electoral transparency. The court emphasized legal remedies for unresolved concerns.
The Supreme Court has declined to hear a plea seeking a special investigation team (SIT) probe into allegations of electoral roll tampering in Bengaluru and other areas, suggesting instead that the Election Commission of India handle the matter.
This decision comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and the Election Commission of tampering with electoral rolls, terming it a 'vote theft' and significant threat to democracy. Despite these claims, the court directed the petitioner to follow legal protocols and seek resolution through the Election Commission, maintaining that it would not mandate any time constraints for resolving the plea.
The plea also requests that electoral roll revisions halt until an audit is complete, and highlights the addition of new voters in Maharashtra as a concern echoing the necessity for transparency and integrity in electoral processes. The court reaffirmed the constitutional need for fair elections, proposing strong checks to inspector roll-making practices.
