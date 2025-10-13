Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines SIT Probe on Electoral Roll Allegations: ECI to Decide

The Supreme Court refused a plea for an SIT probe into electoral roll manipulation in Bengaluru, advising the petitioner to approach the Election Commission. The plea, linked to Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'vote theft,' seeks court directions for electoral transparency. The court emphasized legal remedies for unresolved concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:34 IST
Supreme Court Declines SIT Probe on Electoral Roll Allegations: ECI to Decide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has declined to hear a plea seeking a special investigation team (SIT) probe into allegations of electoral roll tampering in Bengaluru and other areas, suggesting instead that the Election Commission of India handle the matter.

This decision comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and the Election Commission of tampering with electoral rolls, terming it a 'vote theft' and significant threat to democracy. Despite these claims, the court directed the petitioner to follow legal protocols and seek resolution through the Election Commission, maintaining that it would not mandate any time constraints for resolving the plea.

The plea also requests that electoral roll revisions halt until an audit is complete, and highlights the addition of new voters in Maharashtra as a concern echoing the necessity for transparency and integrity in electoral processes. The court reaffirmed the constitutional need for fair elections, proposing strong checks to inspector roll-making practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Clash Over Kerala IT Professional's Suicide: Allegations and Rebuttals

Political Clash Over Kerala IT Professional's Suicide: Allegations and Rebut...

 India
2
Sexual Assault Reported at South Asian University

Sexual Assault Reported at South Asian University

 India
3
London Stocks Surge as Trade Tensions Ease; Miners Lead the Charge

London Stocks Surge as Trade Tensions Ease; Miners Lead the Charge

 Global
4
Revenue Officers Demand Justice in Kullu Tehsildar Assault Case

Revenue Officers Demand Justice in Kullu Tehsildar Assault Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025