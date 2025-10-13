Left Menu

Gaza Security Crackdown: Hamas Targets 'Dangerous Gang'

Hamas in Gaza City conducted a security operation following a ceasefire, resulting in deaths and arrests. Targeting a 'dangerous gang,' the operation aimed to prevent lawlessness. U.S. President Trump gave provisional approval for this internal action. The campaign focuses on maintaining order amid long-standing rivalries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:42 IST
Gaza Security Crackdown: Hamas Targets 'Dangerous Gang'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas in Gaza City initiated a security crackdown after a ceasefire, killing 32 and arresting 24 in what is described as a campaign against a 'dangerous gang,' according to a Palestinian security source. Six Hamas personnel also died during the operation.

The action, aimed at averting chaos post-ceasefire, targets rival clans in Gaza. The Interior Ministry, run by Hamas, deployed security forces to prevent lawlessness, following President Trump's conditional nod for internal security operations.

Hamas accuses Yasser Abu Shabab and his group, not targeted in this operation, of collaborating with Israel. However, a senior aide was neutralized, and efforts continue to locate Abu Shabab, with the operation set to intensify until stability is ensured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Clash Over Kerala IT Professional's Suicide: Allegations and Rebuttals

Political Clash Over Kerala IT Professional's Suicide: Allegations and Rebut...

 India
2
Sexual Assault Reported at South Asian University

Sexual Assault Reported at South Asian University

 India
3
London Stocks Surge as Trade Tensions Ease; Miners Lead the Charge

London Stocks Surge as Trade Tensions Ease; Miners Lead the Charge

 Global
4
Revenue Officers Demand Justice in Kullu Tehsildar Assault Case

Revenue Officers Demand Justice in Kullu Tehsildar Assault Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025