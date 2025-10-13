Gaza Security Crackdown: Hamas Targets 'Dangerous Gang'

Hamas in Gaza City initiated a security crackdown after a ceasefire, killing 32 and arresting 24 in what is described as a campaign against a 'dangerous gang,' according to a Palestinian security source. Six Hamas personnel also died during the operation.

The action, aimed at averting chaos post-ceasefire, targets rival clans in Gaza. The Interior Ministry, run by Hamas, deployed security forces to prevent lawlessness, following President Trump's conditional nod for internal security operations.

Hamas accuses Yasser Abu Shabab and his group, not targeted in this operation, of collaborating with Israel. However, a senior aide was neutralized, and efforts continue to locate Abu Shabab, with the operation set to intensify until stability is ensured.

(With inputs from agencies.)