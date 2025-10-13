NATO Ruffles Russia with Submarine Mockery

NATO chief Mark Rutte openly mocked a Russian submarine, describing it as "broken," amid claims it surfaced due to mechanical problems. Russia's Black Sea Fleet refuted these claims, asserting the submarine surfaced for navigation compliance in the English Channel.

Reports over the weekend from Dutch authorities indicate that the submarine was under tow in the North Sea. In a Slovenia speech, Rutte remarked on the vessel's condition, likening it to a search for the nearest mechanic, a stark contrast to fictional depictions of strong Russian naval forces.

NATO's Maritime Command released photos depicting a French navy frigate monitoring a surfaced Russian submarine. Amid ongoing tensions, NATO emphasized its readiness to defend, while the Russian Black Sea Fleet said the submarine was on a scheduled transit after Mediterranean operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)