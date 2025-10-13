Political Rifts over Aparajita Bill Amidst Alleged Gang Rape in Durgapur

The alleged gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur has intensified political tensions in West Bengal, as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clash over the delayed Aparajita Bill aimed at protecting women and children.

The BJP accuses the TMC government of failing to ensure women's safety, while the TMC blames the central government for stalling the bill, which proposes stricter punishments for heinous crimes against women and children.

The controversy underscores ongoing tensions between the state and central governments over criminal law legislation, threatening to become a symbol of political deadlock.

