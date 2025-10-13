Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire in Gaza: Hostages Freed, Peace Blueprint Unveiled

Hamas released the last 20 Israeli hostages under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, marking a step towards ending the two-year war in Gaza. As President Trump announced a new chapter in Middle East peace, challenges remain, including the governance of Gaza and the future of Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:32 IST
Historic Ceasefire in Gaza: Hostages Freed, Peace Blueprint Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Hamas released the last 20 Israeli hostages on Monday, facilitated by a U.S.-orchestrated ceasefire deal. The move is seen as a pivotal juncture towards concluding the two-year conflict in Gaza, with President Donald Trump heralding it as the 'historic dawn of a new Middle East.'

The Israeli military confirmed receiving all hostages alive after their transfer from Gaza by the Red Cross. This prompted a wave of jubilation among thousands gathered in Tel Aviv. Concurrently, Palestinian detainees, who were freed as part of the accord, returned to the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Although calm prevails, with hostilities halted for now, significant obstacles remain in achieving lasting peace in Gaza and resolving the enduring Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The upcoming summit in Egypt is expected to address these challenges, as international leaders gather to evaluate next steps in the peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

