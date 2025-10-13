Left Menu

Police Crackdown on Separatist Networks in Srinagar

Police in Srinagar conducted raids on multiple locations linked to banned separatist organizations Jamaat-e-Islami and Hurriyat Conference, targeting individuals such as Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, and Zameer Ahmad Sheikh. These actions are part of an ongoing effort to dismantle terrorist support networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:52 IST
Police Crackdown on Separatist Networks in Srinagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown against separatist networks, Srinagar police on Monday conducted raids at several locations associated with banned organizations Jamaat-e-Islami and Hurriyat Conference. The operations targeted individuals like Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, and others.

According to officials, the searches were executed in strict compliance with legal procedures, resulting in the seizure of literature and photographs allegedly linked to the banned groups.

This initiative forms part of a larger campaign to dismantle the terror and separatist ecosystem by targeting its support structures and networks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

Bail Denied in Thane Civic Official's Bribery Case

 India
2
ONGC Eyes Profitable Future with New Oil Trading Venture

ONGC Eyes Profitable Future with New Oil Trading Venture

 India
3
India-Canada Strengthen Ties with Ambitious New Roadmap

India-Canada Strengthen Ties with Ambitious New Roadmap

 India
4
Campus Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Investigation at MSU

Campus Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Investigation at MSU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025