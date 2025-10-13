Police Crackdown on Separatist Networks in Srinagar
Police in Srinagar conducted raids on multiple locations linked to banned separatist organizations Jamaat-e-Islami and Hurriyat Conference, targeting individuals such as Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, and Zameer Ahmad Sheikh. These actions are part of an ongoing effort to dismantle terrorist support networks.
In a significant crackdown against separatist networks, Srinagar police on Monday conducted raids at several locations associated with banned organizations Jamaat-e-Islami and Hurriyat Conference. The operations targeted individuals like Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, and others.
According to officials, the searches were executed in strict compliance with legal procedures, resulting in the seizure of literature and photographs allegedly linked to the banned groups.
This initiative forms part of a larger campaign to dismantle the terror and separatist ecosystem by targeting its support structures and networks in the region.
