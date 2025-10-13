Police Crackdown on Separatist Networks in Srinagar

In a significant crackdown against separatist networks, Srinagar police on Monday conducted raids at several locations associated with banned organizations Jamaat-e-Islami and Hurriyat Conference. The operations targeted individuals like Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, and others.

According to officials, the searches were executed in strict compliance with legal procedures, resulting in the seizure of literature and photographs allegedly linked to the banned groups.

This initiative forms part of a larger campaign to dismantle the terror and separatist ecosystem by targeting its support structures and networks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)