Mahanadi Mediation: A Call for Urgent Political Intervention
Retired Justice V Gopala Gowda urges urgent political intervention to resolve the Mahanadi river water dispute. Despite being referred to a tribunal in 2018, the issue remains unresolved. Gowda advocates for mediation and negotiation involving the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent call for political intervention, retired Supreme Court Justice V Gopala Gowda on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Ministers of Odisha and Chhattisgarh to engage in mediation to resolve the protracted Mahanadi river water dispute.
Speaking at the 'Mahanadi Sansad', Gowda lamented that the issue remains unsettled despite its referral to the Mahanadi River Water Dispute Tribunal in 2018. He appealed to the central and state leaders to come together for mediation, stressing the pressing need for resolution.
He warned that continued delays could have grave repercussions for the affected communities, particularly in Odisha. Emphasizing a proactive role for the Union government, Gowda advocated mediation as a globally accepted mechanism for resolving interstate conflicts, urging civil society to push for public consensus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh's Zero-Tolerance Policy: A New Era in Law Enforcement
Three STF personnel injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Officials.
Naxalite IED Blast Injures Special Task Force Personnel in Chhattisgarh
CoBRA Commando Injured in Naxal IED Explosion in Chhattisgarh
Crackdown on Corruption: Officials Arrested in Chhattisgarh