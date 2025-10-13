Left Menu

Mahanadi Mediation: A Call for Urgent Political Intervention

Retired Justice V Gopala Gowda urges urgent political intervention to resolve the Mahanadi river water dispute. Despite being referred to a tribunal in 2018, the issue remains unresolved. Gowda advocates for mediation and negotiation involving the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent call for political intervention, retired Supreme Court Justice V Gopala Gowda on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Ministers of Odisha and Chhattisgarh to engage in mediation to resolve the protracted Mahanadi river water dispute.

Speaking at the 'Mahanadi Sansad', Gowda lamented that the issue remains unsettled despite its referral to the Mahanadi River Water Dispute Tribunal in 2018. He appealed to the central and state leaders to come together for mediation, stressing the pressing need for resolution.

He warned that continued delays could have grave repercussions for the affected communities, particularly in Odisha. Emphasizing a proactive role for the Union government, Gowda advocated mediation as a globally accepted mechanism for resolving interstate conflicts, urging civil society to push for public consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

