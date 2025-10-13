NCW Pushes for Safety Overhaul in Wake of Durgapur Incident

In response to the alleged gang-rape of a 23-year-old medical student in Durgapur, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued recommendations to safeguard her educational and personal well-being.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has urged West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address the trauma affecting the student's academics. A special examination has been suggested if the student misses her upcoming exams, alongside potential institution transfer for her safety.

Key recommendations entail conducting safety audits, ensuring immediate medical care, fast-tracking the trial, and enhancing campus security with CCTV and police presence. The NCW remains committed to seeking justice swiftly, stressing that any delay is a denial of justice.