Left Menu

NCW Pushes for Safety Overhaul in Wake of Durgapur Incident

The National Commission for Women has called for academic and safety measures for a medical student in Durgapur after an alleged gang-rape. Recommendations include academic provisions and enhanced security, urging action from West Bengal authorities to ensure justice and prevent disruption in the survivor's education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:50 IST
NCW Pushes for Safety Overhaul in Wake of Durgapur Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the alleged gang-rape of a 23-year-old medical student in Durgapur, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued recommendations to safeguard her educational and personal well-being.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has urged West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address the trauma affecting the student's academics. A special examination has been suggested if the student misses her upcoming exams, alongside potential institution transfer for her safety.

Key recommendations entail conducting safety audits, ensuring immediate medical care, fast-tracking the trial, and enhancing campus security with CCTV and police presence. The NCW remains committed to seeking justice swiftly, stressing that any delay is a denial of justice.

TRENDING

1
Three Arrested for Harassment Incident Caught on Video

Three Arrested for Harassment Incident Caught on Video

 India
2
Ambitious Goals: The Path to a Tiprasa Chief Minister

Ambitious Goals: The Path to a Tiprasa Chief Minister

 India
3
Reclaim the Night: A Protest Against Injustice in West Bengal

Reclaim the Night: A Protest Against Injustice in West Bengal

 India
4
Dollar Surges Amid Easing U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Easing U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025