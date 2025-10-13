Delhi Police and NDRF Strengthen Disaster Management Training Partnership

The Delhi Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have extended their collaborative efforts to institutionalize disaster management training by renewing their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for another three years. This renewed commitment aims to boost the emergency readiness of police personnel in handling various disaster scenarios.

Official sources confirmed the signing of the MoU at the Delhi Police Headquarters. Present at the event were Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, Special Commissioner of Police (Training) Sanjay Kumar, and NDRF Inspector General Narendra Singh Bundela. Their collective vow focuses on enhancing the emergency response capabilities of the Delhi Police in both natural and human-made calamities.

The disaster management training has benefitted over 17,000 police trainees since its launch in 2022. The programs cover critical areas like rescue operations, CPR techniques, and the incident response system. The joint initiative has also promoted better coordination between the Delhi Police and NDRF teams and emphasized community engagement to raise awareness and preparedness for disaster scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)