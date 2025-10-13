Allahabad High Court Halts Proceedings Against Former MLA Irfan Solanki

The Allahabad High Court on Monday issued a stay on trial proceedings against former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki. The order comes in light of Solanki's petition challenging the chargesheet and subsequent summons in a case involving alleged extortion and cheating.

The case, lodged in February 2022, accuses Solanki and co-accused Rizwan Solanki of attempting to illegally acquire land from impoverished individuals. Allegedly, the accused demanded Rs 10 lakh in exchange for removing the threat of taking possession of the informant's land.

Solanki's defense argues innocence, citing political motives. The court has scheduled further hearings for November 17 and has halted proceedings until that time.