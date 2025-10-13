High-Stakes Capture: Uttar Pradesh Robbery Suspects Apprehended in Dramatic Encounter

In a high-octane encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Bisalpur area, police successfully apprehended two criminals linked to a recent robbery in Pilibhit district. The suspects, identified as Ashraf and Aslam from Sakhanu, Badaun, are believed to be involved with an extensive inter-district criminal network.

The confrontation unfolded on Sunday evening when local authorities, collaborating with the Special Operations Group, were conducting vehicle checks. Officers signalled a suspicious vehicle without a number plate to stop, but the suspects attempted to flee, prompting a chase towards the Katna river road.

The situation escalated when the suspects began firing at the police, leading to a retaliatory response. Both criminals were shot in the legs and subsequently subdued. The bust yielded two country-made pistols, ammunition, a car, and stolen cash. The injured suspects received medical treatment and later admitted their involvement in a robbery earlier this year.

