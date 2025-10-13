Chhattisgarh's Zero-Tolerance Policy: A New Era in Law Enforcement

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced new measures to bolster the state's policing strategy, urging law enforcement to both frighten criminals and reassure citizens. Speaking at a high-level conference in Nava Raipur, Sai outlined a zero-tolerance policy for crimes ranging from violent acts to cyber offenses.

Emphasizing teamwork, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of strong coordination between district collectors and superintendents of police for effective law and order maintenance. He warned that any negligence would result in strict administrative actions, calling for exemplary districts to serve as crime-control models.

Sai also addressed the need to combat narcotics, advocating for a statewide NCORD campaign and stricter surveillance under the NDPS Act. The Chief Minister stressed road safety, emphasizing traffic management and accident prevention measures while promoting rehabilitation and skill development for surrendered Maoists.

(With inputs from agencies.)