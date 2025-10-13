Left Menu

West Bengal Medical Student Gangrape: Arrests and Remand Updates

A local court in West Bengal remanded two men to police custody for nine days in connection with a medical student's alleged gangrape. Three other accused were previously remanded. The case involves a student from Odisha who was reportedly assaulted outside a Durgapur medical college campus.

13-10-2025
Two men have been remanded to police custody for nine days following their arrest in connection with the alleged gangrape of a medical student in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district. The arrest comes amid ongoing investigations into the grievous incident.

The Durgapur sub-divisional judicial magistrate handled the proceedings, extending the custody term for two of the accused, while three others are already in a 10-day police custody as of Sunday. Authorities are said to be delving deeper into the roles played by each suspect.

The victim, a medical college student from Odisha, reported the attack that allegedly took place outside her Durgapur college campus during an outing. A formal complaint was filed by her parents, leading to swift legal action and arrests.

