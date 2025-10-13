Disputed Will: Karisma Kapoor's Kids Challenge Authenticity in Court

In a high-profile inheritance dispute, Karisma Kapoor's children have brought the legitimacy of their late father Sunjay Kapur's will into question before the Delhi High Court. The children argue the document contains significant errors and inconsistencies that suggest it was not authentically drafted by their father.

The family's legal counsel pointed out details within the will that were mischaracteristic of Sunjay Kapur, notably the incorrect address of his daughter and misspellings of his son's name. They further suggest these issues hint at forgery involving their stepmother Priya Kapur, who they allege stands to benefit significantly from the will.

The court proceedings, which are ongoing, have highlighted accusations against Priya Kapur, describing her as a 'Cinderella stepmother'. As proceedings continue, the court is pressing for confidentiality regarding asset details while examining claims of potential forgery and divisive inheritance distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)