Tragic Outcome in Delhi: Manipur Woman Dies in Domestic Dispute

A domestic dispute in Munirka, Delhi, resulted in the death of Thempi Khongsai and injuries to Thangjam Viney Meitei. The pair, living together for three years, reportedly argued leading to the incident. Police found them with neck injuries, recovered a knife, and have begun a legal investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:52 IST
Tragic Outcome in Delhi: Manipur Woman Dies in Domestic Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A tragic domestic dispute ended with the death of a woman and injury to a man in Delhi's Munirka area, police confirmed on Monday.

The dispute involved Thempi Khongsai, a beautician originally from Manipur, and Thangjam Viney Meitei, a grocery store owner. Police investigations reveal the couple, cohabiting for three years, had a heated argument on Saturday leading to police intervention after a call from Khongsai's father to the landlady.

Upon their arrival, authorities had to forcibly access the residence, finding the couple with severe neck injuries and a knife present. Khongsai was pronounced dead at the hospital while Meitei is receiving medical treatment. The crime scene has been examined by forensic experts as legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

