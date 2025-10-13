Tragic Outcome in Delhi: Manipur Woman Dies in Domestic Dispute

A tragic domestic dispute ended with the death of a woman and injury to a man in Delhi's Munirka area, police confirmed on Monday.

The dispute involved Thempi Khongsai, a beautician originally from Manipur, and Thangjam Viney Meitei, a grocery store owner. Police investigations reveal the couple, cohabiting for three years, had a heated argument on Saturday leading to police intervention after a call from Khongsai's father to the landlady.

Upon their arrival, authorities had to forcibly access the residence, finding the couple with severe neck injuries and a knife present. Khongsai was pronounced dead at the hospital while Meitei is receiving medical treatment. The crime scene has been examined by forensic experts as legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)