Three Arrested for Harassment Incident Caught on Video

In Kotkadar village, under the jurisdiction of Nagina Dehat Police Station, three individuals were apprehended for allegedly harassing a Hindu man and a Muslim woman during a bike ride.

Police officer Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi reported that the suspects, named Aqib, Rafat, and Aavesh, allegedly stopped the bike, removed its keys, and harassed the couple, capturing the incident on video.

The three men were detained on Sunday and charged under several legal sections, including voluntary causing hurt, criminal intimidation, intentional insult, and a section of the IT Act, following the incident's circulation on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)