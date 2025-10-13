Left Menu

Three Arrested for Harassment Incident Caught on Video

Three individuals were arrested for allegedly harassing a Hindu man and a Muslim woman in Kotkadar village, as they rode a bike. The incident was recorded and shared on social media. The accused have been charged under multiple sections, including the IT Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Kotkadar village, under the jurisdiction of Nagina Dehat Police Station, three individuals were apprehended for allegedly harassing a Hindu man and a Muslim woman during a bike ride.

Police officer Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi reported that the suspects, named Aqib, Rafat, and Aavesh, allegedly stopped the bike, removed its keys, and harassed the couple, capturing the incident on video.

The three men were detained on Sunday and charged under several legal sections, including voluntary causing hurt, criminal intimidation, intentional insult, and a section of the IT Act, following the incident's circulation on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

