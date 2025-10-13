President Mahama Calls for Renewed Global Commitment to Women’s Empowerment

The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, on October 13, 2025, delivered a powerful address at the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women, calling on nations to renew their commitment to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment. Speaking as African Union Champion for Gender and Development Issues, President Mahama reaffirmed Ghana’s dedication to upholding the principles of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, 30 years after its adoption.

Reaffirming the Beijing Commitments

In his remarks, President Mahama underscored that the meeting serves as a vital reminder of the promises made three decades ago at the 1995 Beijing World Conference on Women, which set out an ambitious roadmap for achieving gender equality. He noted that despite progress across the globe, challenges persist — from structural discrimination to economic exclusion — and emphasized that world leaders must translate their commitments into tangible results.

“The empowerment of women and girls is not just a moral imperative but a strategic investment in humanity’s progress,” he stated, urging governments to adopt transformative policies that ensure women’s participation in every sector of society.

Ghana’s Progress Toward Gender Mainstreaming

Highlighting Ghana’s progress, President Mahama proudly cited significant milestones in gender inclusion and governance. The country has recently elected its first female Vice President, marking a historic achievement for women in leadership. Additionally, women have been appointed to strategic decision-making positions in key ministries, state agencies, and the private sector.

He also reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to gender parity in education, revealing that the country has achieved near-equal enrollment of boys and girls at the primary and secondary levels. “Our focus now is on sustaining these gains through strengthened institutions and adequate budgetary support,” he added.

Targeted Support for Women and Families

The President emphasized Ghana’s ongoing social intervention programs that prioritize women’s welfare and economic empowerment. Among them, he cited the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) initiative, which provides financial assistance and skills training to female-headed households — one of the most vulnerable groups in Ghana’s socio-economic landscape.

To deepen financial inclusion, he announced that plans were well underway for the creation of a Women’s Development Bank, a specialized financial institution dedicated to supporting female entrepreneurs, rural women, and small-scale traders. This initiative aligns with the African Union’s 2020–2030 Decade of African Women’s Financial and Economic Inclusion, which calls for the establishment of mechanisms that promote equal access to capital and credit across the continent.

The Broader African Context

President Mahama’s message resonated with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which envisions a prosperous and inclusive Africa driven by its citizens, particularly women and youth. He stressed that the empowerment of women is fundamental to achieving sustainable development, as it leads to more resilient families, communities, and economies.

He also pointed to successful African models — including Rwanda’s high female representation in parliament and Ethiopia’s gender-balanced cabinet — as evidence that when political will exists, transformation is possible. Ghana, he pledged, would continue to build upon these examples to further integrate women into governance, business, and education.

A Call to Global and Regional Leaders

In his concluding remarks, President Mahama issued a passionate appeal to his peers at the meeting, urging them to “move beyond rhetoric to action.” He called for greater investment in education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship programs for women, as well as stronger safeguards against gender-based violence and discrimination.

“As we commemorate three decades since Beijing, let us not merely celebrate progress, but commit to addressing the remaining gaps,” he said. “Women must be at the center of our development strategies — as innovators, leaders, and change-makers.”

Looking Ahead: Sustaining the Momentum

President Mahama’s address reinforces Ghana’s growing reputation as a regional leader in gender equality and inclusive governance. His administration’s focus on institutional strengthening, financial empowerment, and policy reform demonstrates that sustainable change requires both political will and long-term commitment.

The proposed Women’s Development Bank, coupled with education and social protection measures, has the potential to transform the lives of millions of women across Ghana and the African continent. As the global community revisits the promises of Beijing 1995, Ghana’s actions offer a model for how developing nations can advance equality through integrated and inclusive national strategies.