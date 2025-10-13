Left Menu

Student Activist Seeks Interim Bail for Bihar Elections

Student activist Sharjeel Imam has requested a 14-day interim bail to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. Arrested during his PhD at JNU in 2020, Imam plans to run as an Independent from the Bahdaruganj assembly seat. His plea emphasizes his status as a political prisoner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:02 IST
Student Activist Seeks Interim Bail for Bihar Elections
Sharjeel Imam
  • Country:
  • India

Student activist Sharjeel Imam, embroiled in the 2020 riots conspiracy case, is pursuing a 14-day interim bail. His objective: to file his nomination and campaign in the rapidly approaching Bihar assembly elections.

In a plea submitted to Additional Sessions Judge Sammer Bajpai, Imam, originally from Jehanabad, Bihar, outlined his situation. Arrested on August 25, 2020, during his PhD studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, he has remained in custody since.

Imam, describing himself as a political prisoner and student activist, is determined to enter the election race from the Bahdaruganj assembly seat as an Independent candidate. Citing no one else to manage his election campaign and take care of his nomination, other than his younger brother, who is also caregiving for their ailing mother, Imam's plea aligns his request with similar precedents, such as the September 2024 interim bail granted to Engineer Abdul Rashid for campaigning in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
2
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
4
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025