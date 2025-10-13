Left Menu

Life Sentence for High-Flying Engineer and Accomplice in Sensational Murder Case

A Delhi College alumnus, Shashank Jadon, and ex-cab driver, Manoj Kumar, received life sentences for the 2015 murder of TCS engineer Ankit Chauhan. The court emphasized the young age and suffering of the victim's family, concluding that the crime's severity warranted the maximum sentence, despite mitigating factors.

In a significant verdict, a special court sentenced Shashank Jadon, an engineering graduate from Delhi, and his accomplice, Manoj Kumar, to life in prison for the murder of TCS software engineer, Ankit Chauhan, in 2015. This ruling marks the culmination of a grim case that shocked Noida.

The court detailed how Jadon attempted to rob Chauhan's Toyota Fortuner, leading to a fatal altercation. Despite Jadon's promising academic background, he and Kumar's choice to engage in crime underscored a disregard for law and order, exacerbated by the crime occurring in broad daylight.

The court's decision to hand down the life sentence reflects the profound impact on Chauhan's family, who continue to grapple with their loss. The investigation unearthed by the CBI was pivotal, leading to the arrests of Jadon and Kumar, as reported by the agency spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

