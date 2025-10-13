Uttarakhand Eases Marriage Registration for Neighboring Nationals Under UCC

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has made significant amendments to the state's online marriage registration process under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Citizens from Nepal, Bhutan, and Tibetan origins in Uttarakhand can now submit additional documents, including citizenship and registration certificates, to validate their applications.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired the meeting where the decision was finalized. State Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli outlined that Nepali and Bhutanese residents can use their country's citizenship papers, while Tibetan-origin individuals can submit a certificate issued by the Foreigners Registration Officer.

In a separate development, a 'freeze zone' in Raipur, earmarked for a legislative complex, has been partially amended to permit the construction of small houses and shops under specific standards. Moreover, the Cabinet has sanctioned the transfer of 15% of post-tax profits from state PSUs to the Uttarakhand government.

(With inputs from agencies.)