Left Menu

Uttarakhand Eases Marriage Registration for Neighboring Nationals Under UCC

The Uttarakhand Cabinet approved amendments to facilitate online marriage registration for Nepalese, Bhutanese, and Tibetan residents under the Uniform Civil Code. New documents such as citizenship certificates are now accepted. Additionally, changes to Raipur's 'freeze zone' allow construction, and PSUs will transfer 15% of profits to the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:56 IST
Uttarakhand Eases Marriage Registration for Neighboring Nationals Under UCC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has made significant amendments to the state's online marriage registration process under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Citizens from Nepal, Bhutan, and Tibetan origins in Uttarakhand can now submit additional documents, including citizenship and registration certificates, to validate their applications.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired the meeting where the decision was finalized. State Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli outlined that Nepali and Bhutanese residents can use their country's citizenship papers, while Tibetan-origin individuals can submit a certificate issued by the Foreigners Registration Officer.

In a separate development, a 'freeze zone' in Raipur, earmarked for a legislative complex, has been partially amended to permit the construction of small houses and shops under specific standards. Moreover, the Cabinet has sanctioned the transfer of 15% of post-tax profits from state PSUs to the Uttarakhand government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025