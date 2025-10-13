Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Disputes Heat Up

Escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan saw border crossings shut for trade after deadly clashes. Afghan and Pakistani forces exchanged fire over the weekend, resulting in casualties. A ceasefire is now ostensibly in effect. Refugees and traders face uncertainty as border closures continue amidst the fragile peace.

The ongoing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have led to the closure of border crossings, significantly impacting bilateral trade. The shutdown entered its second day on Monday after weekend clashes turned deadly, leaving hundreds stranded, according to officials.

Hostilities erupted Saturday night when Afghan forces struck Pakistani military posts, claiming to have killed 58 soldiers in response to what they described as repeated violations of Afghan territory. Pakistan reported fewer casualties, stating 23 soldiers were lost, and they countered by killing more than 200 Taliban and affiliated fighters. A tentative ceasefire is currently holding, despite international calls for restraint.

Authorities confirmed that major crossings, including the Chaman and Torkham, remain closed, affecting movement and trade. The situation remains tense as the Afghan government denies harboring members of the Pakistani Taliban, while Islamabad accuses Kabul of offering sanctuary to the banned group.

