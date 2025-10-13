MI5 Issues Stark Warning to UK Parliament on Foreign Espionage Threat

In a rare move, Britain's domestic intelligence agency, MI5, has issued a public warning to members of parliament about espionage efforts by agents from China, Russia, and Iran, aimed at undermining the democratic framework of the United Kingdom.

Following an abandoned trial involving alleged Chinese spies, MI5 has advised politicians to be vigilant against foreign agents who use blackmail, cultivate long-term relationships, or offer donations to manipulate decisions. This alert underscores the persistent threat to national sovereignty from foreign interference.

Amidst these espionage concerns, Prime Minister Keir Starmer strives to maintain diplomatic engagements with China despite ongoing accusations. The situation raises critical issues about security within the UK's political and business sectors, demanding heightened awareness and precautionary measures.