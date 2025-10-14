Left Menu

China's Counterstrike: Hanwha Ocean's Subsidiaries in the Crosshairs

China has imposed sanctions on five subsidiaries of the South Korean shipbuilding entity, Hanwha Ocean, due to U.S. connections. As per the Chinese commerce ministry, both organizations and individuals in China are barred from engaging in transactions or cooperation with these subsidiaries, emphasizing geopolitical tensions.

Updated: 14-10-2025 09:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant geopolitical move, China has enforced countermeasures against five subsidiaries of Hanwha Ocean, a South Korean shipbuilding company, due to their affiliations with the United States, according to an announcement by the Chinese commerce ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry declared that organizations and individuals within China are now prohibited from any form of transaction, cooperation, or other related activities with these specified entities. This decision highlights ongoing tensions and economic maneuvering in international relations.

The announcement comes amidst a backdrop of complex trade relations and could signal increased scrutiny on multinational ties with South Korean firms linked to U.S. interests, further complicating global economic dynamics.

