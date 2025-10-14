Stray Bullet Incident Shakes Arunachal Pradesh Community
In Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district, a minor stole a .22 bore rifle and accidentally shot a woman, Yater Gamlin Potom, while hunting birds. The minor and his employer, a police sub-inspector, are in custody. The victim is stable after being transferred to a hospital in Assam.
14-10-2025
A 40-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet fired by a minor in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district, according to police on Tuesday.
Authorities report that the minor stole a .22 bore rifle from his employer and mistakenly hit Yater Gamlin Potom in Aalo on Sunday evening during an unauthorized hunting trip.
The minor, fearing consequences, abandoned the weapon and fled. Authorities have filed an FIR at Yomcha Police Station under the BNS and Arms Act. Both the minor and his employer, a police sub-inspector and the officer-in-charge of Yomcha Police Station, are currently in custody as investigations proceed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
