Tragic Murder in Imphal: Community Demands Justice

A 67-year-old retired physiotherapist, Dr. Ashem Rita, was found murdered at her home in Imphal, Manipur. Preliminary investigations suggest she was killed by a blunt object. Her husband and son discovered her body. The local community demands justice for this tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 67-year-old woman was tragically found murdered at her residence in Imphal, Manipur, as reported by the police on Tuesday.

The victim, retired physiotherapist Dr. Ashem Rita, was found lifeless on the second floor of her home situated in Yaiskul Chingakham Leirak, Imphal West.

Preliminary police investigations reveal she was likely killed by a blow from a blunt object. The gruesome discovery was made by her husband and son upon their return home. As the police and forensic team searched for clues, local representatives vehemently condemned the act, urging swift justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

