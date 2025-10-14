Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Visits Family of Late IPS Officer in Controversy-Laden Tragedy

Rahul Gandhi met the family of deceased Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, allegedly a suicide victim, amid allegations of caste-based discrimination. The officer's wife, a senior IAS officer, demands action against accused IPS officials. The incident has intensified opposition criticism of the Haryana government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-10-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 11:34 IST
Rahul Gandhi Visits Family of Late IPS Officer in Controversy-Laden Tragedy
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar after the officer's alleged suicide on October 7.

Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, reportedly shot himself and left an eight-page note accusing senior officials of caste discrimination and harassment.

Gandhi's visit comes as the opposition increases pressure on the Haryana government. The officer's wife demands legal action against officials named in the note, delaying postmortem proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

 India
2
Empowerment Loans: Boosting Women Entrepreneurs in Delhi

Empowerment Loans: Boosting Women Entrepreneurs in Delhi

 India
3
Patel Retail Opens 47th Store, Expands in Mumbai Region

Patel Retail Opens 47th Store, Expands in Mumbai Region

 India
4
Controversial Event at TISS Sparks Legal Action Against Students

Controversial Event at TISS Sparks Legal Action Against Students

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025