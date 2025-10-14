Rahul Gandhi Visits Family of Late IPS Officer in Controversy-Laden Tragedy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar after the officer's alleged suicide on October 7.

Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, reportedly shot himself and left an eight-page note accusing senior officials of caste discrimination and harassment.

Gandhi's visit comes as the opposition increases pressure on the Haryana government. The officer's wife demands legal action against officials named in the note, delaying postmortem proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)