Judicial Recusals: The Unprecedented Case of Sanjiv Chaturvedi

Chief Justice G Narendra of Uttarakhand has formed a new bench to hear a contempt petition by Sanjiv Chaturvedi against the Central Administrative Tribunal. Sixteen judges have recused themselves from Chaturvedi's cases, highlighting his role as a whistleblower against corruption during his tenure at AIIMS.

Nainital | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:10 IST
Judicial Recusals: The Unprecedented Case of Sanjiv Chaturvedi
Sanjiv Chaturvedi
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has formed a new bench led by Chief Justice G Narendra to hear a contempt petition filed by Sanjiv Chaturvedi, a senior IFS officer. The petition targets the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and follows an unprecedented series of recusals by 16 judges, including former Supreme Court members.

This string of recusals underscores Chaturvedi's prominent role as a whistleblower, known for exposing alleged corruption while serving as the Chief Vigilance Officer at AIIMS, Delhi. His continuous legal battles against government agencies have recurrently faced judicial hurdles.

The latest contempt case arose after CAT initiated suo motu proceedings against Chaturvedi on October 17, 2024, despite a stay by the Uttarakhand High Court. The unfolding legal drama is set for its next hearing on October 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

