Bombay High Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Pansare Murder Case

In a significant development, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to three individuals associated with the 2015 murder case of rationalist and author Govind Pansare. Among those granted bail is Virendrasinh Tawade, the prime accused in the case.

Besides Tawade, Justice S G Dige of the Kolhapur bench has also permitted bail for Sharad Kalaskar and Amol Kale, although Kalaskar remains imprisoned due to a prior conviction in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case. The decision reflects the prolonged incarceration and trial delays experienced by the accused.

The case, which initially saw sluggish progress, was transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in August 2022. Three shooters are still at large as investigations continue, highlighting ongoing judicial challenges in Maharashtra's legal landscape.

