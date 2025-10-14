Mamata Banerjee Leads Compassionate Relief Efforts in Landslide-Hit North Bengal

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been at the forefront of relief operations in landslide-stricken Mirik, located in Darjeeling district. Her recent visit underscores the state administration's commitment to assisting those affected by severe natural calamities in the region.

The north Bengal region has been grappling with significant losses, reporting 32 fatalities and thousands displaced due to the recent spate of floods and landslides, largely driven by extreme rainfall. In Mirik alone, 20 individuals perished in these disasters.

During her second visit to the area, Banerjee met with families devastated by the landslides, pledging full administrative support for their rehabilitation. She emphasized her government's persistent efforts to provide continuous relief and recovery services to those impacted across north Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)