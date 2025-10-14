Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Leads Compassionate Relief Efforts in Landslide-Hit North Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited landslide-affected Mirik in Darjeeling, assuring residents of continued governmental support. 32 fatalities have been reported, with substantial destruction in north Bengal due to landslides and floods. Banerjee is actively overseeing recovery operations and ensuring aid distribution to affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darjeeling | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:36 IST
Mamata Banerjee Leads Compassionate Relief Efforts in Landslide-Hit North Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been at the forefront of relief operations in landslide-stricken Mirik, located in Darjeeling district. Her recent visit underscores the state administration's commitment to assisting those affected by severe natural calamities in the region.

The north Bengal region has been grappling with significant losses, reporting 32 fatalities and thousands displaced due to the recent spate of floods and landslides, largely driven by extreme rainfall. In Mirik alone, 20 individuals perished in these disasters.

During her second visit to the area, Banerjee met with families devastated by the landslides, pledging full administrative support for their rehabilitation. She emphasized her government's persistent efforts to provide continuous relief and recovery services to those impacted across north Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crackdown on Southeast Asia's Multinational Scam Network

Crackdown on Southeast Asia's Multinational Scam Network

 United Kingdom
2
Hindustani Awam Morcha Announces Candidate Line-Up for Bihar Polls

Hindustani Awam Morcha Announces Candidate Line-Up for Bihar Polls

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh Shines with National Accolades: A Testament to Good Governance and Innovation

Arunachal Pradesh Shines with National Accolades: A Testament to Good Govern...

 India
4
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP: Calls for Change in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP: Calls for Change in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025