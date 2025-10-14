Outcry at SAU: Sexual Assault Sparks Protests and Demands for Justice

A woman student at South Asian University (SAU) in Delhi has reportedly been sexually assaulted by four individuals on campus, leading to widespread protests among students.

According to police, the victim was discovered injured with torn clothing on October 13, a day after she vanished from the institution. Following a PCR call, authorities found her near the university auditorium, prompting an FIR based on her statement. Officers are pursuing the case with urgency and are scrutinizing campus CCTV footage to piece together her movements.

The distressing incident has provoked a significant outcry from the student community, who accuse SAU of tardiness in reporting the incident to authorities. As the administration pledges full support and condemns the violence, students continue to demand justice.