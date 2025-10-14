Left Menu

Outcry at SAU: Sexual Assault Sparks Protests and Demands for Justice

A sexual assault on a woman student at South Asian University has ignited protests on campus. The victim, missing overnight, was found injured, leading to an FIR and police investigation. The university and students stand in solidarity, urging swift action and support amidst accusations of slow response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:43 IST
A woman student at South Asian University (SAU) in Delhi has reportedly been sexually assaulted by four individuals on campus, leading to widespread protests among students.

According to police, the victim was discovered injured with torn clothing on October 13, a day after she vanished from the institution. Following a PCR call, authorities found her near the university auditorium, prompting an FIR based on her statement. Officers are pursuing the case with urgency and are scrutinizing campus CCTV footage to piece together her movements.

The distressing incident has provoked a significant outcry from the student community, who accuse SAU of tardiness in reporting the incident to authorities. As the administration pledges full support and condemns the violence, students continue to demand justice.

