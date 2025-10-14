Justice for Antriksh: Family Demands Answers in Cadet's Suspicious Death

In a call for justice, the family of Antriksh Kumar Singh, a cadet at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, held a candlelight march following his untimely death. Antriksh, a first-year cadet, was found deceased in his hostel room, with police suspecting suicide. Yet, his family vehemently disputes this, asserting the possibility of foul play.

Antriksh's mother, Seema Singh, voiced serious concerns over alleged harassment from seniors, which, she claims, pushed her son to his limit. During an emotional plea, she cited incidents of torture, including being forced to drink excessive water, leaving Antriksh distraught. Despite assurances from the academy, the family remains skeptical as their request for crucial CCTV footage remains unfulfilled.

With allegations of a cover-up growing, the family has accused the NDA and Maharashtra Police of concealing pertinent facts. As tensions rise, a court of inquiry has been initiated, while local leaders and citizens, joined by military honors, paid their last respects to Antriksh in his hometown.

(With inputs from agencies.)