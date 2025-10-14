Singapore’s Multiracial Mission: A Six-Decade Journey

Singapore's journey towards true multiracial harmony remains ongoing despite six decades of independence, as highlighted by Minister K Shanmugam on Tuesday. In parliament, he underscored the nation's continual effort to meet these ideals while cautioning against potentially divisive identity politics.

As the Coordinating Minister for National Security, Shanmugam raised concerns over external influences affecting racial and religious harmony, asserting that Singapore is no more stable than other nations that have seen their communal ties deteriorate. He warned that if identity politics gain a foothold, Singapore could face societal rifts similar to those in other countries.

Speaking candidly, Shanmugam noted that racial and religious tensions still loom. He acknowledged the minority communities' experiences of discrimination, recognizing the complex ethnic composition of the city-state, comprising primarily Chinese, Malays, and Indians. Singapore's pursuit of its multiracial ideals remains paramount amid these challenges.

