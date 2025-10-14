Elderly Neighbor Arrested for Heinous Crime Against Minor
A 65-year-old man has been arrested in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh for the attempted rape of a three-year-old girl. The incident allegedly occurred as the child was returning home from an Anganwadi center. Following the mother's complaint, the accused has been jailed under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act.
A 65-year-old man is facing serious charges after allegedly attempting to rape a minor in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh. The police have detailed this shocking incident, which unfolded as a three-year-old girl was on her way home from an Anganwadi center on Monday afternoon.
The accused, identified by police as Jiya Ram, allegedly intercepted the young child on her route. Upon receiving a complaint from the girl's mother, law enforcement swiftly intervened, filing a case under sections of the BNS and POCSO Act against him on Monday.
Authorities confirmed that the suspect has already been arrested and subsequently jailed. This appalling case underscores the ongoing challenges and urgency in tackling crimes against minors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
