Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Holds Amid Complex Issues

The fragile ceasefire in the prolonged conflict between Israel and Hamas remained intact on Tuesday, amidst looming challenges. The return of the final 20 living hostages to Israel from Gaza was overshadowed by questions about the remains of 28 deceased hostages and the condition of those recently released.

On Monday, only four of the deceased were turned over to Israel. The Israeli military identified Guy Illouz and Bipin Joshi. Both were captured in the October 2023 attacks. Illouz succumbed to his injuries while captive, and Joshi was killed early in the conflict.

Israeli hostages and released prisoners were receiving medical care. Concurrently, Israeli troops in northern Gaza engaged with individuals crossing a delineation known as the 'yellow line.' Longer-term issues, such as disarmament and governance of Gaza, loom large as global leaders, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, advocate for enduring peace and reconstruction efforts.