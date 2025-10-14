Left Menu

Technological Innovations Empower Uttar Pradesh Panchayats

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath focuses on fostering innovations and technology in village panchayats to achieve economic self-reliance. The state is implementing reforms in revenue collection and resource management, aiming for enhanced transparency and service quality while leveraging technology and local expertise.

In an effort to enhance the economic self-reliance of village panchayats in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has highlighted the importance of innovations and technology-driven approaches. Addressing a review meeting of the Panchayati Raj Department, Adityanath described panchayats as more than mere administrative units, calling them 'the soul of rural development.'

The state government is actively pursuing reforms aimed at increasing self-funding avenues for panchayats. Initiatives include digitizing the collection of local taxes and user charges to boost revenue streams. By integrating skilled human resources and adopting transparent practices, panchayats aim to improve public service quality and revenue generation.

Adityanath emphasized creating Aadhaar centres in village secretariats to provide essential services locally and generate additional income for gram panchayats. The meeting also addressed the leasing of ponds for water supply and conservation efforts, further supporting rural development goals.

