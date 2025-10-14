Left Menu

Global Powers Unite for Gaza's $70 Billion Reconstruction Challenge

Countries worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, European and Arab nations, are ready to fund Gaza's $70 billion reconstruction post-war. Two years of conflict have left 55 million tons of rubble, equaling 13 times the pyramids of Giza. Ceasefire has allowed Palestinians to return to devastated homes.

In a bid to support Gaza's massive $70 billion rebuilding initiative, nations such as the U.S., Canada, alongside European and Arab countries, are stepping up to offer financial aid. A senior U.N. official confirmed this commitment on Tuesday, emphasizing the monumental task ahead.

Jaco Cilliers from the United Nations Development Programme highlighted the severe impact of Israel's military action against Hamas, resulting in 55 million tons of debris. The enormity of the destruction matches 13 times the mass of the pyramids of Giza, pointing to a prolonged recovery process for Gaza.

Following the ceasefire, Palestinians began returning to what remains of their homes. Israeli bombardments claimed approximately 68,000 Palestinian lives, leaving Gaza City particularly devastated with 83% of buildings damaged. The conflict, sparked by an attack on Israel in October 2023, concluded with mutual hostage releases under the ceasefire agreement.

