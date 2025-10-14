High Court's Final Warning to Enforcement Directorate: Kejriwal Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a stern final warning to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), granting them a last chance to argue their plea against the bail of ex-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the 2021-22 excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja, acknowledging the objection from Kejriwal's lawyer regarding the 'ninth adjournment' requested by the ED, emphasized that this delay lacked valid justification. The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 10, stressing that the ED must present their arguments on this date.

Kejriwal was previously granted bail by the Supreme Court with conditions, following his arrest by the ED and CBI in 2024 over alleged corruption in the excise policy. The policy had been scrapped in 2022 amid inquiries into improprieties and undue advantages granted to licensees.

(With inputs from agencies.)