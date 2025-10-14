Left Menu

Tragic Fallout: Violence Erupts in Muzaffarnagar Village

A 24-year-old man named Murtalib was beaten to death over an old enmity in Muzaffarnagar district. The police have launched a probe, and security has been tightened in the village, with additional forces deployed to ensure peace. A post-mortem examination is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A young man in Muzaffarnagar district met a tragic fate when old hostilities flared up, leading to his alleged murder. Murtalib, aged 24, was reportedly beaten to death by several individuals late Monday night in Kulhedi village, as confirmed by the local police.

Authorities have identified the deceased and promptly dispatched his body for a post-mortem to ascertain further details. In response to the tragedy, Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat affirmed that an intensive investigation is underway to capture those responsible.

In light of the incident, security measures have been significantly bolstered in Kulhedi village with additional police forces deployed to prevent further escalation. The community remains tense as they await justice for the victim.

