Rajasthan Hospital Fire Tragedy Sparks Human Rights Concerns

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has stepped in, issuing notices to both the Rajasthan government and the state's police chief, following a catastrophic fire in Jaipur's government-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital. The blaze, which erupted in the trauma centre ICU, claimed several lives and critically injured others, prompting urgent calls for accountability and raising serious questions about the adequacy of hospital safety measures.

Revealed through various media reports, the fire tragedy that unfolded on October 6 has drawn scrutiny over human rights violations, leading the NHRC to demand a comprehensive report. This investigation, expected within two weeks, aims to uncover potential lapses in safety protocols and determine if compensation was provided to the victims' families.

Adding to the string of tragic incidents, a separate case in Andhra Pradesh saw the NHRC responding to a deadly explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit. The commission, again taking suo motu cognisance, seeks a detailed explanation from state officials to address human rights concerns, with the incident leaving both casualties and injuries in its wake.

(With inputs from agencies.)