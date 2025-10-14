Left Menu

Brutal Crime in Medak: Man Arrested for Heinous Act Against Tribal Woman

A man was arrested for the rape and murder of a tribal woman in Medak, Telangana. He lured her under false pretenses, committed the heinous act, and fled with a stolen gold ornament. The suspect was apprehended after police identified him via CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:47 IST
Brutal Crime in Medak: Man Arrested for Heinous Act Against Tribal Woman
On Tuesday, a 36-year-old man was apprehended for the brutal rape and murder of a 33-year-old tribal woman in Telangana's Medak district. According to police reports, he enticed her with a job offer, assaulted her, and bludgeoned her with stones.

The suspect, identified by police, also pilfered a gold ornament before escaping. On October 11, authorities received a 'Dial-100' alert about an unconscious woman, bound and injured, found near a wall in Kulcharam mandal.

The victim, a daily-wage laborer and mother of five, succumbed to her injuries while being transported to a hospital in Hyderabad. Police tracked the suspect using CCTV footage, confirming his previous criminal involvements, leading to his confession and the recovery of the stolen jewelry.

