Left Menu

Underage Marriage Scandal Unveiled in Maharashtra

A case in Maharashtra's Thane district involves seven individuals allegedly marrying a 15-year-old girl. Police have charged them under various laws including the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The girl's parents reportedly received Rs 60,000 for the marriage. No arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:53 IST
Underage Marriage Scandal Unveiled in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against seven individuals accused of facilitating the marriage of a 15-year-old girl. The charges fall under multiple legal provisions, including the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, according to local police.

Reports suggest that the girl's parents and two associates arranged her marriage to a man from Patan, Satara district, despite her being underage. Allegedly, the family received Rs 60,000 from the groom's family, as per the First Information Report (FIR).

Following the marriage, the girl was reportedly subjected to mental harassment by the groom's family. The police have initiated a legal process but no arrests have been made as of yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Impacts of Russia's Aggression: A Call for U.S. Action

Economic Impacts of Russia's Aggression: A Call for U.S. Action

 United States
2
Authorities Bust Drug Network, Seize Illegal Medicinal Stock

Authorities Bust Drug Network, Seize Illegal Medicinal Stock

 India
3
EIB Commits USD 60 Million to Boost India's Energy Transition

EIB Commits USD 60 Million to Boost India's Energy Transition

 India
4
Controversy Erupts Over Sale of Vaidyanath Sugar Factory

Controversy Erupts Over Sale of Vaidyanath Sugar Factory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025