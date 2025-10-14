Underage Marriage Scandal Unveiled in Maharashtra
A case in Maharashtra's Thane district involves seven individuals allegedly marrying a 15-year-old girl. Police have charged them under various laws including the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The girl's parents reportedly received Rs 60,000 for the marriage. No arrests have been made yet.
Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against seven individuals accused of facilitating the marriage of a 15-year-old girl. The charges fall under multiple legal provisions, including the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, according to local police.
Reports suggest that the girl's parents and two associates arranged her marriage to a man from Patan, Satara district, despite her being underage. Allegedly, the family received Rs 60,000 from the groom's family, as per the First Information Report (FIR).
Following the marriage, the girl was reportedly subjected to mental harassment by the groom's family. The police have initiated a legal process but no arrests have been made as of yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
