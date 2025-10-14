South Africa, UK Sign R10m MoU to Boost Infrastructure Delivery and Capacity

South Africa and the United Kingdom have deepened their infrastructure cooperation through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see the UK provide expertise and capacity-building support worth nearly R10 million to bolster South Africa’s infrastructure planning, delivery, and asset management capabilities.

The agreement was formally signed in London between Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson and UK Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade, Chris Bryant, marking a significant milestone in the two nations’ growing partnership on infrastructure development and public sector reform.

Strengthening Bilateral Infrastructure Cooperation

The MoU follows a joint announcement made earlier this year in Durban by Minister Macpherson and UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, where both governments pledged to collaborate on accelerating infrastructure delivery and strengthening institutional capacity within South Africa’s Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI).

The partnership aligns with South Africa’s broader goal of turning the country into a “construction site”, unlocking investment opportunities, and ensuring that public assets are used for the public good.

“This partnership demonstrates how international collaboration can help unlock South Africa’s infrastructure potential and improve the state’s capacity to deliver,” Minister Macpherson said at the signing ceremony. “The MoU marks an important step forward in our efforts to turn South Africa into a construction site and ensure that public assets are used for the public good.”

Focus Areas of the Partnership

The UK’s technical assistance and funding will be channeled through three key initiatives that form the backbone of the MoU:

Project Capstone: This project will support the operationalisation of DPWI’s Special and Strategic Delivery Unit (SSDU), a high-impact reform mechanism focused on fast-tracking priority infrastructure projects. The SSDU aims to tackle systemic inefficiencies in project management, approvals, and delivery processes, ensuring that infrastructure projects are completed on time and within budget. Project Speed: Modeled on the UK’s own public sector efficiency reforms, Project Speed will enhance public asset management and resource efficiency across government departments. The initiative will strengthen systems for tracking, maintaining, and optimizing state-owned infrastructure—helping the government get more value out of existing public assets. Infrastructure South Africa’s Adopt-a-Municipality Programme: This component will focus on strengthening local government capacity by working directly with selected municipalities to improve their infrastructure planning, delivery, and maintenance capabilities. It aims to ensure that municipalities can better manage infrastructure investments and provide reliable public services to communities.

Building State Capacity and Reforming Delivery

Minister Macpherson said the agreement underscores his department’s reform agenda to rebuild public trust, improve governance, and ensure that public infrastructure contributes to job creation, inclusive growth, and local economic development.

“This MoU shows that we are delivering on reform within the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure,” he said. “Every project we undertake must contribute meaningfully to job creation, local economic development, and the building of modern, resilient public infrastructure.”

He added that one of his key priorities is repurposing derelict government buildings and turning them into productive community assets. “Our aim is to turn previously derelict buildings into assets for communities and ensure that construction projects are delivered on time and within budget. By working with all partners, we are well on our way to building a better South Africa,” he said.

A Boost for Infrastructure Reform and Delivery

The partnership is expected to enhance South Africa’s capacity to prepare and implement large-scale infrastructure projects, a key requirement for attracting both public and private investment into the sector. The support from the UK will help strengthen the technical, financial, and operational frameworks that underpin South Africa’s infrastructure rollout.

According to the DPWI, the collaboration will also focus on developing technical expertise within government, including training for project managers, engineers, and planners. This is expected to have a multiplier effect across all levels of government—national, provincial, and municipal—by improving planning efficiency and ensuring better coordination across infrastructure programmes.

UK Commitment to Development Partnerships

Speaking at the signing, UK Minister of State Chris Bryant reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting South Africa’s infrastructure agenda and economic reform efforts.

“The United Kingdom values this partnership as a means of sharing knowledge, expertise, and best practices in infrastructure governance and delivery,” Bryant said. “We see infrastructure not only as an enabler of economic growth but as a foundation for sustainable development and social progress. Our partnership with South Africa reflects a shared commitment to strengthening institutions, promoting transparency, and ensuring that infrastructure benefits all citizens.”

The UK government has positioned this collaboration within its broader commitment to support infrastructure development across Africa, with a focus on capacity building, climate-resilient infrastructure, and green financing mechanisms.

Aligning with South Africa’s Infrastructure Investment Plan

The MoU also complements the objectives of Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) and the National Infrastructure Plan 2050, which seek to create a pipeline of bankable projects, improve project execution capability, and mobilize private investment in public infrastructure.

ISA’s Adopt-a-Municipality programme, in particular, is a flagship initiative aimed at improving local government infrastructure governance and ensuring the efficient use of grants and funds allocated through the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG) and Infrastructure Fund.

By partnering with the UK, South Africa expects to gain access to global best practices in infrastructure project preparation, governance frameworks, and innovative financing models, helping accelerate delivery and reduce implementation bottlenecks.

Driving Economic Growth and Job Creation

The MoU is expected to stimulate economic activity, create jobs in the construction and engineering sectors, and support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through increased procurement opportunities.

It also aligns with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s broader Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP), which places infrastructure development at the heart of South Africa’s post-pandemic growth strategy.

“By working with international partners such as the UK, we are ensuring that our infrastructure rollout is driven by best practice, efficiency, and accountability,” Macpherson said. “Together, we are building not only roads, bridges, and buildings—but a stronger, more capable state that delivers for its people.”

Toward a Modern, Efficient Public Works System

The signing of this MoU marks a new phase in the DPWI’s reform journey, reinforcing its role as the custodian of public infrastructure and state assets. The department’s modernization programme includes digitizing property records, streamlining procurement processes, and adopting sustainable construction practices to reduce carbon emissions and improve resource use.

As South Africa continues to reposition itself as a hub for infrastructure-led growth and investment, the partnership with the UK stands as a model of mutually beneficial cooperation that leverages technical expertise and shared experience to build a more efficient, accountable, and forward-looking public works system.