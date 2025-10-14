Forgery Unveiled: Latur's Quota Scandal

In a dramatic development in Latur district, Maharashtra, police have filed three chargesheets against five individuals accused of fabricating suicide notes to exert pressure on the government for caste-based reservations and economic benefits.

The accused allegedly forged notes to manipulate law enforcement and state authorities by creating misleading narratives around individuals who had died by suicide. Investigations confirmed the notes were falsified to influence policies on quotas and financial compensation.

The probe uncovered the deliberate nature of the forgeries, supported by scientific and forensic evidence. Despite the absence of arrests, the individuals confessed to their involvement during police questioning. Legal cases were lodged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with potential penalties of up to seven years imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)