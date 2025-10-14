Left Menu

Supreme Court Refuses Alex Jones' $1.4 Billion Judgment Appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court declined Alex Jones' appeal against a $1.4 billion defamation judgment favoring Sandy Hook victims' families. Jones, who claims the shooting was a hoax, argues the judgment violated his constitutional rights. The case, believed to be the largest in U.S. libel history, remains unresolved.

Supreme Court Refuses Alex Jones' $1.4 Billion Judgment Appeal
In a decisive move, the U.S. Supreme Court has opted not to hear the appeal of Alex Jones, the Infowars founder and noted conspiracy theorist, related to a massive $1.4 billion defamation judgment. This judgment was awarded to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The legal battle stems from Jones' false claims that the tragic 2012 incident was a fabricated "hoax." Despite appealing, Jones contends that the ruling, upheld by the Connecticut Appellate Court, infringes on his constitutional rights to due process and free speech.

Moreover, the judgment against Jones, which is among the largest in U.S. libel history, underscores the consequences of disseminating false information. Jones' legal troubles are compounded by an ongoing appeal in a similar defamation lawsuit in Texas, alongside pending cases from other Sandy Hook families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

