Gang Clash in Delhi: Retribution with Swords and Stones

In a shocking escalation of gang violence in central Delhi, seven minors and two adults have been detained for a brutal attack involving swords and stones. The confrontation, rooted in long-standing rivalry, targeted a member of the Bhagat Singh gang.

The incident occurred on October 9 as the victim, aligned with the Bhagat Singh gang, was ambushed by the rival Sarkar gang, reportedly using knives, stones, and a sword, inflicting severe injuries. The Sarkar gang, led by Shahruf and Himanshu Kumar Jha, sought revenge for a prior assault allegedly perpetrated by the Bhagat Singh gang.

The Delhi police, utilizing CCTV analysis, technical surveillance, and manual intelligence, successfully apprehended the suspects, including seven juveniles aged 14 to 17. The attack underscores the ongoing quest for dominance between the two gangs in various parts of Delhi, posing significant challenges for law enforcement.

