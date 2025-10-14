Left Menu

Gang Clash in Delhi: Retribution with Swords and Stones

In central Delhi, seven minors and two adults were arrested for attacking a rival gang member with a sword and stones, marking a violent escalation between the Sarkar and Bhagat Singh gangs. Police detained the suspects using CCTV and intelligence efforts. The attack was retaliation for previous conflicts.

Updated: 14-10-2025 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking escalation of gang violence in central Delhi, seven minors and two adults have been detained for a brutal attack involving swords and stones. The confrontation, rooted in long-standing rivalry, targeted a member of the Bhagat Singh gang.

The incident occurred on October 9 as the victim, aligned with the Bhagat Singh gang, was ambushed by the rival Sarkar gang, reportedly using knives, stones, and a sword, inflicting severe injuries. The Sarkar gang, led by Shahruf and Himanshu Kumar Jha, sought revenge for a prior assault allegedly perpetrated by the Bhagat Singh gang.

The Delhi police, utilizing CCTV analysis, technical surveillance, and manual intelligence, successfully apprehended the suspects, including seven juveniles aged 14 to 17. The attack underscores the ongoing quest for dominance between the two gangs in various parts of Delhi, posing significant challenges for law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

