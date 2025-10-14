Left Menu

Gurugram Police Crack Down on Fake Call Centre: Mastermind Arrested

Gurugram Police dismantled a fake call centre in Delhi, arresting five individuals for cyber fraud. Led by Inspector Sandeep Kumar, the raid revealed Amar as the scheme's mastermind. He, along with Gyanendra and associates, executed scams by impersonating bank staff to obtain credit card information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:31 IST
Gurugram Police, in a significant crackdown, dismantled a fake call centre operating in Delhi, arresting five individuals involved in a complex cyber fraud scheme. Among those apprehended were Gyanendra, Amar alias Banta, Aman, Amita, and Yasna, all accused of posing as bank employees to execute their illicit operations.

The raid, spearheaded by Inspector Sandeep Kumar, occurred on Monday night in the Akshardham area. While Amita and Yasna were granted bail, three of the suspects have been taken on police remand for further investigation. According to police, Amar, revealed as the gang's ringleader, originally endured losses in his garment business before succumbing to fraudulent activities.

In June 2025, Amar collaborated with Gyanendra to expand the fraudulent enterprise, enlisting Yasna and Amita to aid in their operation. The group was notorious for extracting credit card details from unsuspecting victims. Several mobile phones, SIM cards, and crucial evidence were seized, indicating the depth of their cyber scam. Assistant Commissioner of Police Priyanshu Dewan confirmed that further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

