Supreme Court Denies Alex Jones' Appeal, Upholds $1.4B Sandy Hook Judgment
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Alex Jones' appeal against a $1.4 billion judgment for defaming Sandy Hook victims' families. The decision upholds a ruling made by the Connecticut Appellate Court. Jones, who has declared bankruptcy, continues to face legal challenges in Texas and other pending lawsuits.
The U.S. Supreme Court has turned down conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' appeal challenging a $1.4 billion judgment awarded to the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre victims. The judgment, upheld by the Connecticut Appellate Court, ruled against Jones for his false claims about the 2012 tragedy.
The decision comes after a lengthy legal battle where Jones argued that his constitutional rights to free speech and due process were violated. This marks one of the largest defamation judgments in U.S. history, which Jones claims is financially ruinous.
Jones has also lost a similar defamation case in Texas, with a lower judgment of $50 million, and is appealing that case. As part of ongoing lawsuits, Jones declared bankruptcy and continues to face further defamation complaints from Sandy Hook families.
